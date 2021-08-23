‘We know you will be galloping free’: tributes paid to Windsor Grey mare who served Royal Family for 12 years





A “kind and gentle” mare who served in the Royal Mews alongside her daughter has been put down in retirement aged 25 as a result of an injury.

Windsor Grey Cloud retired to the Horse Trust in September 2018 following 12 years’ service, during which she pulled carriages for the Royal Family, and bred foals including her daughter Claudia, who later worked with her.

Cloud’s retirement was marked by a ceremony in the presence of Princess Anne, and 18-year-old Claudia joined her mother at the Horse Trust the following month.

“It was a truly beautiful moment when the pair were reunited in retirement and one we will never forget,” said a Horse Trust spokesman.

“Cloud and Claudia were often paired together when working as either outriders or the postilion team for The Queen’s carriage as they complemented and matched each other in looks and temperament so wonderfully. Cloud had a lovely character while serving and with us in her retirement. Due to her calm and gentle nature, as well as being so competent in her work, she was often used to help young horses at the Mews settle in and teach them while they were being trained in ceremonial duties.”

Cloud sustained a ligament injury in her hock while out in the field.

“The instability created by this injury resulted in severe pain for her which even our brilliant vet and equine care team were unable to control completely with painkillers. Our team did their absolute utmost to try to manage the pain and treat her injury, but ultimately, we were unable to keep Cloud comfortable,” the spokesman said.

“In addition to her hock injury, Cloud had been suffering from other age-related issues, which in the end aided the decision to put an end to her pain. We were absolutely devastated to make this decision, but we knew the kindest thing to do for this gorgeous girl was to say goodnight one last time.”

The spokesman said Cloud enjoyed cuddles and treats from her groom before she was put down.

“We are truly heartbroken to say farewell to this gentle and kind lady who has given so much as an equine civil servant to this country, before putting many a smile on the faces of the team and visitors at the Horse Trust,” he said.

“Cloud, you have been the most magnificent mare; you were kind, loving and incredibly gentle to all horses and humans who had the honour of meeting you. We are so grateful and proud to have given you three years of happiness in your retirement and we know you will be galloping free over the rainbow bridge, pain free. Sleep tight Cloud, you are missed so dearly and we will never, ever forget you.”

