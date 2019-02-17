Tributes paid to police horse put down after injury failed to heal

A “fantastic” police horse who patrolled at events including the Glastonbury Festival has been put down after failing to recover from an injury.

Sedgemoor, part of the Avon and Somerset Police mounted section, was put down on Monday (11 February) aged 12.

“Sedgemoor joined in 2013 and quickly proved to be an asset to the section,” mounted section stable manager Jonathan Green told H&H.

“He was a naturally brave horse and nothing really phased him during his six years’ service. He took part in many policing operations including public order events, football matches, Glastonbury and public displays. He also helped to police the Avon and Somerset Constabulary area keeping people safe and secure.”

The 17.2hh gelding suffered a suspensory ligament injury in September 2018.

“He had been on box rest since September but despite treatment there was nothing else we could do for him which was a real shame as he was a lovely chap,” said Mr Green.

“We don’t know what caused it – its one of these things that happens for no particular reason. It could have happened when he was turned out in the field but you can’t really pinpoint the exact cause, sometimes it’s treatable and sometimes not.

“We normally keep them and retire them when they’re 20 so potentially he would have served us for another eight years, but unfortunately there was nothing else we could do.”

Mr Green said several police officers rode Sedgemoor over the years but the last officer allocated to him was PC Hannah Clarke.

“He was an extremely kind natured horse and we will all miss him dreadfully,” said Mr Green.

