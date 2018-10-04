Top rider wins fourth HOYS Talent Seekers title: sat on horse just 36hrs earlier

Irish showjumper Trevor Breen has been crowned the Talent Seekers champion at Horse of the Year Show for a remarkable fourth time — on a horse he rode for the first time only 36 hours before the final.

West Sussex-based Trevor and the eight-year-old mare Diamants Aurora, who is owned by Tracy Priest and was previously competed by Dan Delsart, topped a strong field of finalists as one of only two combinations to jump double clear, just beating Alfie Bradstock (Eebay) against the clock.

“Tracy normally rides the horse and has done a great job producing her to this level and qualified her for the class,” said Trevor.

“She rang me on Monday and said she was going to Barcelona for the week so asked me to take the ride. I didn’t ask too many questions, and said ‘yes, of course’. She brought her to my place on Tuesday morning, I gave the horse a few jumps and now I am here!”

Trevor now has a remarkable unbeaten record in this championship, having won on each of the four occasions he has qualified — in 2011, 2014, 2015 and now 2018.

Continues below…

“I said to Tracy jokingly that the horse had better keep up my 100% record!” said Trevor. “She’s a lovely mare. I have watched a lot of her, I’ve always liked her, but I only ever see her in the ring. Tracy told me that she’s very laid back, very relaxed, but she lights up when she goes in the ring, and she was absolutely bang on. She went in the ring and was so relaxed. She jumped her heart out and she was fantastic. It has always been a lucky show for me, and as long as they keep having me, I will keep coming.”

Don’t miss all the action from this year’s 70th anniversary Horse of the Year Show in next week’s Horse & Hound, out Thursday 11 October.