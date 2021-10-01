Trainer ‘permanently excluded’ after safeguarding violation





Trainer Johnny Farrelly has been “permanently excluded” from British racing after he was found to have breached safeguarding regulations.

The 36-year-old former Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey has trained from his yard in Somerset since 2013, sending out more than 130 winners.

He now faces a minimum seven-year ban from the sport, having being found to have committed six offences under section 4 and one under section 6 of the BHA’s safeguarding regulations.

The decision was reached after a five-day hearing in front of the National Safeguarding Panel (NSP).

A statement from the British Horseracing Authority noted that all parties were “bound by the NSP’s rules around disclosure” and that while the decision can be publicised, there can be no further disclosure of the details around the case.

Section 4 of the regulations focuses on the protection of young persons and adults at risk and includes a ban on any conduct that directly or indirectly causes “harm”.

Section 6 section covers “supporting provisions” of the regulations, which include co-operation with investigation and the prohibition of causing “any detriment” to someone suspected of making a complaint.

The ban will come into force on 5 October and is open to the right to review after seven years.

In a statement delivered via the National Trainers Federation (NTF), Farrelly said that he planned to exercise his right to appeal.

“I intend to appeal against today’s findings and will therefore make no further comment about the hearing,” the jumps trainer said.

“I would also like it to be known that a police investigation concluded with no charges in relation to my conduct.”

