Tough job for selectors as Europeans dressage and para dressage entries announced

Dressage and para dressage selectors for the European Championships will have a tough job on their hands in choosing the final squads, as the nominated entries list has been released.

The riders and horses nominated for the dressage in Rotterdam (18 to 24 August) are:

Lara Butler with Wilfried and Ursula Bechtolsheimer’s 17-year-old bay gelding Rubin Al Asad

Richard Davison with Gwendolyn Meyer’s and his own 13-year-old bay gelding Bubblingh

Charlotte Dujardin with Sonnar Murray Brown’s 12-year-old bay gelding Erlentanz and Emma and Jill Blundell’s 10-year-old bay mare Mount St John Freestyle

Charlotte Fry with van Olst Horses’ and her own 11-year-old bay gelding Dark Legend and van Olst Horses’ 10-year-old black stallion Everdale

Carl Hester with his own, Lady Anne Evans’ and Ann Cory’s 11-year-old bay gelding Hawtins Delicato

Gareth Hughes with his own, Rebecca Hughes’ and Julia Hornig’s 13-year-old bay mare Classic Briolinca

Dressage world class performance manager Caroline Griffith said: “We’re really excited about, and looking forward to, the European Championships at Rotterdam.

“It’s a showground we know well and one that’s been the setting for some fabulous performances from Team GBR dressage combinations in the past. As we build towards the championships we have seen some fantastic results from all the combinations on the nominated list. I anticipate some tough decisions for the selectors when the final team is chosen.

“Achieving a place on this list will have been the aim of the owners, riders and their support teams and they have done a phenomenal job to get to this stage.”

Up to four of these riders will be chosen to represent Great Britain in Rotterdam.

Nominated para horses and riders

The nominated para dressage horses and riders are:

Mari Durward-Akhurst (Grade I) with Glesni Owen’s 20-year-old gelding Sky O’Hara

Nicky Greenhill (Grade IV) with her own and Gary Greenhill’s 10-year-old mare Betty Boo and 11-year-old gelding King Edward I

Erin Orford (Grade III) with Annabel Whittet’s 16-year-old mare Dior

Julie Payne (Grade II) with her own 18-year-old mare Pandora

Sophie Wells (Grade V) with Charlotte Hogg’s 12-year-old gelding C Fatal Attraction and her own 11-year-old mare Diadeem

Georgia Wilson (Grade II) with her own and Geoff and Julie Wilson’s 10-year-old mare Midnight

World Class para-equestrian dressage performance manager Georgina Sharples said: “Great Britain’s nominated para-dressage list is comprised of a mix of potentially first-time championship partnerships alongside Paralympic, World and European medal-winning expertise – it’s a great reflection of the strength and depth of the riders within the Equestrian Team GBR pathway.

“I’m thrilled for the nominated athletes, their support teams, and the horse owners who invest so much into the sport, that their passion and commitment has resulted in performances worthy of inclusion on the European Championship nominated list.”

