Top riders join miniature Shetlands in Olympia parade

Leading equestrians joined staff from Brooke for a special interval performance at Olympia on Wednesday (19 December) to thank all the charity’s supporters.

Olympic eventer Gemma Tattersall and showjumper Laura Renwick joined the procession led by the charity’s chief executive Petra Ingram.

“We are so honoured to be official charity for Olympia, The London International Horse Show this year, and to have the opportunity to walk into the arena with some of our volunteers on Wednesday was a very special moment,” said Petra.

The charity’s long-serving ambassador Richard Waygood and eventing legend Jane Holderness-Roddam were also in the procession.

Radio DJs Amy Vivian and Lilah Parsons were other supporters waving flags for the charity at Olympia.

Behind them came Harry and La La, the miniature Shetland ponies, and Alfie, the miniature donkey, who were also greeted enthusiastically by the crowd.

Alfie takes part in every finale at this year’s Olympia so is used to the limelight.

TV presenter Anthea Turner introduced a short film about the Brooke’s work across the developing world while the procession took place.

The charity works in more than 11 developing countries helping owners, communities, governments and international organisations make long lasting improvements to the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules.

“Thank you so much to everyone who supports Brooke and to those who have donated at the show this week – you’re helping to improve the lives of hard working horses, donkeys and mules around the world and the people who depend on them,” said Ms Ingram.

Visitors to Olympia can find out more about the Brooke’s work by visiting the team in the Gallery at stand G181.

Brooke is also in the shopping village at stand B41 selling merchandise to help improve the lives of working equines.

