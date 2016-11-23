Top rider as Pudsey joins Daisy the mule at Children in Need show

Showjumper Phillip Miller swapped breeches for a Pudsey Bear outfit at the weekend as he helped raise £2,200 at Brendon Stud’s annual Children in Need show (19-20 November).

Phillip posed with Di and Pennie Cornish’s mule Daisy at the venue in Pyecombe, West Sussex, which ran showjumping, arena eventing, fun pony classes and dog agility on Saturday and Sunday.

Caz Light, of Brendon Stud, said the annual show was normally held just on one day, but as the only spare date to run arena eventing was Sunday, they decided to combine the two into a Children in Need weekend.

“The adults got right into it with the fancy dress – there were spots and superheroes everywhere,” she told H&H. “My poor labrador was painted on Saturday morning and he’s still spotty now! [22 November]

“We started it as one class, about eight years ago, but it got competitive so we’ve run a day’s show, then this year thought we’d run it across the whole weekend.

“I wasn’t sure the Sunday lot would get into it as much as the kids – but they did.”

Phillip, who rides for Brendon Stud as well as the Cornishes, turned up with Pennie and her two children for the show, as well as Daisy the mascot, and was persuaded into the Pudsey costume.

“He said: ‘You’re having a laugh, but at least someone’s got bigger ears than me!’” said Caz, who ordered the costume from America.

“It seems the Children in Need show is here to stay. It’s great fun and to raise that much is brilliant.”

A table-top sale, of items donated by suppliers to the Brendon Stud saddlery shop, helped towards the fundraising total, as did a cake sale and lucky dip competitions.