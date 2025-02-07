‘Tone-deaf’ grooms’ prizes, a horse winched out of thick mud and other things the horse world is talking about





Leading show criticised for giving winning grooms shampoo as a prize

The rewarding of showjumping grooms has come under discussion after grooms were offered a year’s supply of equine shampoo as part of a prize at last year’s Horse of the Year Show. Top rider Jodie Hall-McAteer said she was pleased to see grooms recognised by having their names read out and receiving a photo, but that the nature of the prize seemed “tone-deaf”. Paul Drew, groom to Tim Gredley, said the incident made him feel “aggrieved” on behalf of those who received the shampoo. A HOYS spokesperson said the show understands that grooms are an “integral part” of and that the organisers “recognise the immense value sponsorship brings”, adding that “we do our utmost to provide [sponsors] with an opportunity to showcase their products or services through prizes”.

Horse who may have been tangled in his rug straps winched out of mud

Rescuers have come to the aid of a cob who was found stuck in a field in Edenbridge, Kent, last month. The horse was stuck in deep mud and it is believed he may have collapsed after his leg got tangled in his rug straps. An RSPCA spokesperson said other horses were happily grazing in parts of the field that were not as muddy. “Luckily, Kent Fire and Rescue Service was able to spare its technical rescue crew to support us in the rescue, for which we were incredibly grateful,” said the spokesperson. Albert was winched from the mud and taken to Lingfield Equine Veterinary Practice.

Nick Skelton’s tribute to John Hale

Legendary showjumper Nick Skelton has shared his memories of John Hale, the man he credits for getting him back in the saddle after he broke his neck. John Hales, who died last week aged 85, owned Nick’s rides Arko III and Russell II. “John was a great character, you couldn’t ask for a better owner,” said Nick, who remembers John buying Arko in 2000 as a six-year-old. “Then I broke my neck and I was told I couldn’t ride any more, but he knew how much I thought of that horse and he knew Arko was in his training programme, so he never took him off me.”

