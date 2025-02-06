A drop dead gorgeous family home, complete with arena, swimming pool, gym and more





This smart barn conversion adjoining the South Downs is set in 4.75 acres and could be an attractive home for you and your horses.

Brockhurst Barn is in Washington, a village in West Sussex with a church, village hall, pub, sports field and primary school. Nearby villages Sullington, Ashington and Storrington provide local shops, including a supermarket, with more extensive shopping and recreational amenities available in Pulborough.

Pulborough station offers regular services to London Victoria in around 77 minutes. The A24 gives access to the coast and motorway network and London Gatwick Airport. The area offers a good selection of independent schools including Windlesham House, Sompting Abbotts and Lancing College.

Local equestrian competition centres include the All England Jumping Course at Hickstead (15 miles), Hascombe Farm Equestrian Centre (14 miles), Coombelands Equestrian (six miles) and Pyecombe (20 miles). There is also horse racing at Goodwood (20 miles) and Fontwell (13 miles).

You’ll be able to head out with the Crawley & Horsham Hunt and if you need a vet, the experts at Sussex Equine Hospital are less than two miles away.

Brockhurst Barn is on the market with Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £2.65m. Let’s take a look around…

In terms of equestrian facilities, there is a mixture of stabling and shelters to house horses in. There is also a tack room and an arena.

The property is approached via a sweeping driveway where there is an outbuilding with a 37ft show garage with seating area, kitchenette and first floor over, and a neighbouring carport and store.

The mainly lawned landscaped garden has a paved central courtyard with covered seating and dining areas, a part-walled swimming pool complex with open-sided seating area and bar with fireplace and a large paved terrace, together with a shepherd’s hut, outbuilding with gym with first floor over, store, cloakroom and part-covered deck.

Brockhurst Barn offers more than 3,500 sq. ft. of accommodation arranged predominantly over a single floor.

It has plenty of exposed beams and stone walls and includes a reception/dining room with a fireplace and woodburner and French doors to the terrace.

There is a kitchen/breakfast room with a range of wall and base units, including a large central island with breakfast bar, six-oven Aga and a seating area with French doors to the garden. There is also a utility room.

There are two bedroom wings with five bedrooms, all with doors to the courtyard. The principal bedroom has a fitted dressing area and en-suite bathroom with twin sinks, freestanding metal slipper bath and separate shower, while the other four bedrooms each have en-suite facilities. Stairs rise from the kitchen to the property’s remaining first floor bedroom, with views over the dining room.

