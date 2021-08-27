



World number one Roxanne Trunnell and Dolton hold their early lead at the mid-way stage of the grade I individual paralympic dressage competition at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The top three standings remain unchanged as the final six riders prepare to walk down the centre line, with Latvia’s Rihards Snikus (King Of The Dance) and Sara Morganti (Royal Delight) holding silver and bronze provisionally behind the US rider.

Norway’s Jens Lasse Dokkan gave strong chase aboard the 13-year-old gelding, Aladdin. This is Jens Lasse’s seventh consecutive Paralympic and he is the sole competitor to have ridden at every single Games since dressage joined the programme at Atlanta 1996. The pair are in provisional fourth, with a score of 75.93%.

“I am very pleased I had to work a little bit extra because he was a little slow today so it was a hard job, but I’m happy,” he said, adding he feels “very privileged” to be at his seventh Games.

Laurentia Tan, who won multiple individual medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016, is in provisional fifth with the 10-year-old Banestro (73.96%).

“It felt amazing to be here and to be out there,” said Laurentia. “It was a huge relief for me to do this, as it’s been a tough journey.”

Canadian Paralympic debutante Winona Hartvikson, 62, is currently lying sixth with the 18-year-old Onyx with a mark of 69.89%.

“It’s incredible to be here,” she said. “There were a few moments where he was snorting down by C, so that had a little bit of an effect but otherwise, I thought it went really well.”

