Tiger Roll to be targeted at third Grand National win in 2021

Tiger Roll will be aimed at a third Randox Health Grand National victory in 2021 following the cancellation of this year’s race.

Trainer Gordon Elliott has confirmed the dual winner of the iconic race will bid to become the first horse in history to win it three times in a row.

All three days of the 2020 Grand National Festival were cancelled on Monday (15 March). This is as a result of the public health guidance regarding avoiding social contact and stopping non-essential travel, and its statement that emergency services are withdrawn from supporting mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s disappointing but everyone at Aintree and involved with it has to do what’s right to get everything back on track. We’re all on the one team,” said Mr Elliott.

“We were going to have a few runners in the race and were really looking forward to it. But from the chairman of Aintree to everyone underneath, they all have to make the right decision, and hopefully we’ll be back next year [with Tiger Roll] and 100%.”

The Gigginstown-owned 10-year-old, who won back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2019 under jockey Davy Russell, was favourite to retain his crown in the £1 million showpiece.

The only other horse to win the famous race three times was Red Rum, who claimed the title in 1973, 1974 and 1977.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free