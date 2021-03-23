Tickets on sale for major racing festivals as hopes high for fans’ return





Tickets are on sale for the Qatar Goodwood (27-31 July) and Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor (18-21 August) Flat racing festivals as hopes abound that fans will be able to return to sporting venues this summer.

A number of other racecourses have also shared early plans for the return of spectators this year, in line with Covid protocols and the Government roadmap out of lockdown.

The latest news from Royal Ascot (15-19 June), dated 22 February, is that the venue hopes to welcome racegoers to the royal meeting “assuming the Government plan remains on track”. A further update is expected from the racecourse “as early as possible in April”.

Goodwood was one of the venues set to host spectators at its 2020 festival, as part of a pilot for the return of fans, but hopes were dashed at the 11th hour following a Government announcement.

“We are delighted at the prospect of welcoming members and the wider general public back to these two key racing festivals this summer,” said Goodwood racecourse managing director, Adam Waterworth.

“Everyone has been incredibly supportive through very challenging times, and these fixtures will bring people back together to witness this sport back at its best.”

William Derby, clerk of the course and chief executive of York racecourse added: “Racegoers have been starved of live racing action for over a year now, and this is something for all our fans to look forward to. Being large open-air venues, we have the space and capacity to make sure everyone feels happy about being back.

“We can’t wait to join racegoers in seeing top-class racing action, sharing those moments and experiences that can return, with the hoped-for easing of protocols.”

Bookings at both York and Goodwood will come with a “money-back guarantee” and both venues have assured fans that whatever Covid-19 measures are required will be in place on racedays.

