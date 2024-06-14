The sad loss of an Olympic star, Army horses back in action and other things the equestrian world is talking about





Goodbye, Nadine

The horse who took Hans Peter Minderhoud to his first Olympic Games has died aged 29. Hans Peter paid tribute to the “wonderful” Nadine, who had to be put down after she suffered a severe case of colic. Hans Peter took the ride on the Partout mare when she was eight and together they helped the Netherlands to European team gold in 2007. They were on the Dutch side that won Olympic silver the following year, and gold at the 2010 World Equestrian Games. Hans bought Nadine after her competitive career so she could live with him in retirement. “My dear Nadine, I hope you are reunited with your friends up there,” he said. “Thank you for everything. You will always be in my heart and I will never forget you.”

Read the full story

Army horses back in action

Three of the Household Cavalry horses who were hurt after they were spooked in London this spring will be on duty during The King’s birthday parade tomorrow (15 June). Tennyson, Trojan and Vanquish have enjoyed a holiday at the Horse Trust since they were injured in April, and “their recovery was so swift and successful, they returned to service last month”, an Army spokesperson said. Tennyson will be part of the sovereign’s escort and Trojan and Vanquish in The King’s Life Guard at Horse Guards. The riders involved in the incident are also doing well, the spokesperson said, and the two more seriously injured horses, Vida and Quaker, are “still enjoying their peaceful countryside respite care at The Horse Trust, and will do so for as long as they need”.

Read the full story

It shouldn’t happen to a groom…

… but it has. “As we took off we realised the seats hadn’t been strapped in, and we shot to the back of the plane.” Jenny Ellis, former groom for John Whitaker, Richard Davison and Geoff Billington, is among those who told H&H of some of their most memorable career moments. From questionable equine air transport to breaking down, and missing the ferry by seven hours, and cycling around foreign showgrounds and cities on a luminous pink bike – all part of the day’s work, it seems.

Read more from some top grooms

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.