The proposed ‘weakening’ of blood rules, a sad farewell and other things the horse world is talking about





Do proposed changes in showjumping ‘weaken’ the blood rule?

More than 50,000 people have signed a petition in protest at the “proposed relaxation” of the FEI blood rules in showjumping. The petition, started by German equestrian journalist Claudia Sanders, is pushing back against a proposal that would allow horses found to have blood on them to continue in competition, if deemed fit by the veterinary delegate. For tack- or rider-induced blood, riders will receive a warning and if two offences occur in 12 months, they will be fined 1,000CHF and suspended for a month. Concerns have been raised around the removal of elimination or disqualification in these cases, but the FEI said “other provisions in the rules apply for this” under horse abuse and excessive spur and whip use. This week national federations will vote on the proposed changes at the FEI General Assembly. The German and Danish federations have indicated they will vote against the rule change.

Farewell to a pony who leaves a tremendous global legacy

Tributes have been paid to Welsh stallion Henriath Quip, who has died aged 29, at Élevage Granit in the Loire Valley, France, where he was on lease. Quip was the first progeny of Dukes Hill Magnum, and breeders Richard Miller and Meirion Davies’ first planned offspring of their then world record-priced Welsh section A mare Sunwillow Quest. “From the moment he was born it was like he had been here before, he took everything in his stride,” said Richard. “He was a great ambassador for the breed who forged so many friendships over the years.”

Equestrian access strategy aims to improve options for riders

A strategy has set out its long-term plan to improve equestrian access across Carmarthenshire, Wales. The report, developed after consultation with equestrian businesses, clubs, individuals, and elected representatives as well as the British Horse Society (BHS), sets out the public rights of way situation in the county: some 166km of bridleways, and 83km of restricted byways and byways open to all traffic that riders and carriage drivers may use. “We want to enhance the equestrian access offer, under local authority control, in Carmarthenshire,” the strategy states. “We will strive to work across the whole local authority portfolio to seize opportunities to improve and, where possible, broaden equestrian access, working collaboratively with our partner organisations to realise our objectives.”

