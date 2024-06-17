The kit ban impacting top riders, and other things the equestrian world is talking about





Consternation over bit ban

There has been much confusion over the use – or not – of the Myler combination bit in FEI competition. While some have been able to compete in this combination, Canadian rider Katie Malensek was eliminated from Kentucky Three-Day Event in April due to her horse Landjaeger’s Myler combination bit. A month later, in Belgium, British showjumper Charlotte Penny was pulled up over the same bit, worn by Landown Cruise On Air.

An FEI spokesperson said: “The combination bit in question is not permitted at FEI competitions, as per the FEI rules/FEI tack app. It belongs to the group of bits included in the app under items or changes added to bits. This list covers bits that have been changed from their primary concept by the manufacturer and or athlete, which affect its function (i.e. leverage action, excessive pressure on sensitive areas through reduced area of contact over the nasal bone).

“We would like to reiterate that the images in the app serve as examples of some of the tack and the list is not exhaustive. The exact bit in question may consequently not be represented among the images, but it still belongs to the same group of bits.”

Olympic contender Yasmin Ingham on form in Germany

Britain’s Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir won the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials CCI4*-S this weekend – a welcome victory ahead of selection decisions for the Paris Olympic team. Of the 12 British combinations listed as Paris potentials last month, five took part in Luhmühlen – Yasmin (with Rehy DJ as well as Banzai Du Loir), Tom McEwen and JL Dublin, Laura Collett and London 52, and Ros Canter and Izilot DHI.

London 52’s withdrawal from Luhmühlen

Laura Collett withdrew London 52 before the final phase of the Luhmühlen Horse Trials CCI4*-S on 16 June after the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist and Paris Olympic nominated entry sustained a minor injury. The pair had been lying second overnight, having jumped clear across country with 1.6 time-penalties. They were going into the final phase on a score of 26.4.

