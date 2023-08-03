‘The kindness of the thoroughbred’: former racehorse spreads joy on visit to hospice





A former Group One-winning racehorse has spread joy on a visit to a hospice that was “incredible to witness”.

In partnership with racehorse rehoming and retraining charity New Beginnings, York racecourse equine ambassador Goldream (Remy) and Welsh section A Poppy visited families at the Sunflower Wellbeing Hub at St Leonard’s Hospice in York on Thursday (27 July).

The visit follows new research released by Bristol University via the International Forum for the Aftercare of Racehorses on the “mounting evidence” that former racehorses are “particularly well-suited” to providing equine-assisted services and therapy.

John Kirk, who has Parkinson’s disease, met Remy and Poppy at the Sunflower Wellbeing Hub.

“‘It’s brought John to life, I’ve not seen him animated like this in a long time or move so well. It’s remarkable,” said Jan, John’s wife.

“John has a history with horses as his first job after qualifying as a doctor in 1958 was in Africa. His job involved travelling many miles every day in remote, mountainous terrain on horseback seeing patients, so being up close with Goldream and Poppy was especially poignant for him.”

Pat Atkinson of New Beginnings said the way Remy and Poppy responded to each person they met at the hospice was “incredible to witness”.

“We are so proud of them both, with Remy being an outstanding example of the kindness of the thoroughbred along with its versatility,” she said.

Rachel Banks, occupational therapist at St Leonard’s, said the hospice is “sincerely grateful” to New Beginnings and York racecourse for arranging “such a special afternoon” for their patients, visitors and staff.

“Having Remy and Poppy here was an absolute privilege for us all, giving patients a truly memorable experience to talk to their families and friends, with lots of reminiscing about past experiences with horses,” she said.

“Thank you to all involved in making this invaluable visit happen.”

York racecourse senior marketing and sponsorship manager Amy Swales added that the Remy and Poppy’s visit was an “absolute privilege” for the racecourse.

“The positive impact they had on the wellbeing of the patients and their families at St Leonard’s was almost instant,” she said.

“The thoroughbred is a truly remarkable and adaptable species and we are so grateful to be able to celebrate and admire them as athletes throughout our racing season. Now, to see Remy along with the thousands of other former racehorses leading meaningful lives in their second careers is just as rewarding”.

