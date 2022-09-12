The horse world pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen





1. Tributes to Her Majesty The Queen

The national mood was quiet, reflective and mournful this weekend, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Many came out to pay their respects, and all remembered Her Majesty’s life inextricably linked with her love of horses.

The Queen – a happy and glorious life

1. How The Queen influenced the horseworld during her lifetime

Many in the horseworld have a particular fondness and affiliation with The Queen, and her influence on equestrianism during the 70 years of her reign is undeniable, from racing to showing to eventing.

Her Majesty’s influence on the horseworld

3. The joy horses brought to The Queen

When did we see The Queen smile most? Arguably it was when watching her beloved horses in competition – be it Flat superstar Estimate or this year’s Royal Windsor M&M in-hand champion Leia, a five-year-old by Balmoral Lord out of Balmoral Melody.

25 pictures marking The Queen’s affinity with horses

