The Horse & Hound Podcast 149: five-star event rider Lissa Green





Episode 149 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast, is now live. Please note that this episode was recorded prior to event rider Georgie Campbell losing her life at Bicton, and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

On our 149th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to five-star event rider Lissa Green. She talks about the pressure of growing up being the daughter of six-time Badminton champion Lucinda Green, plus her own journey to five-star, switching nationalities and what it’s like becoming a mother for the first time.

“I really wanted to switch nationalities to ride for Australia, which is where my dad is from. Also it now means I’m less likely to be compared to mum, because I am on a totally different path and I’m not the English rose that she was!” – Lissa Green on some of her reasoning behind opting to ride for Australia instead of Great Britain

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 149

