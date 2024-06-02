{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
The Horse & Hound Podcast 149: five-star event rider Lissa Green

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Episode 149 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast, is now live. Please note that this episode was recorded prior to event rider Georgie Campbell losing her life at Bicton, and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

    Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

    On our 149th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, we speak to five-star event rider Lissa Green. She talks about the pressure of growing up being the daughter of six-time Badminton champion Lucinda Green, plus her own journey to five-star, switching nationalities and what it’s like becoming a mother for the first time.

    “I really wanted to switch nationalities to ride for Australia, which is where my dad is from. Also it now means I’m less likely to be compared to mum, because I am on a totally different path and I’m not the English rose that she was!” – Lissa Green on some of her reasoning behind opting to ride for Australia instead of Great Britain

    Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 149

    Catch up with more episodes of The Horse & Hound Podcast…

    Gemma Redrup
    Gemma Redrup

    H&H features, racing and point-to-point editor
    Gemma is an experienced journalist, having been part of the H&H team since 2014, who is passionate about all equestrian sports, including racing and point-to-pointing. She has enjoyed riding out for top trainers Nicky Henderson and Charlie Appleby and took part in a charity Flat race at in August 2018. Gemma’s reporting talents have taken her to numerous five-star events around Britain and Europe, as well as European championships.
    Gemma Redrup

