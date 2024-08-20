The death of an outstanding mare and her foal, ‘friendly’ Paralympic horses, and other things the horse world is talking about





The death of an outstanding mare and her foal

Australian mare Black Caviar, a former top Flat horse, has been put down aged 18 owing to laminitis. The Bel Espirit daughter won all 25 of her starts, including the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2012. That year she was crowned European champion and the following year she was ranked the world’s best racehorse. Days after she was put down, more heartbreak came for Black Caviar’s connections when it was confirmed her new foal had died. “The ownership group would like to thank the entire veterinary team who dedicated their time and efforts to caring for Black Caviar and her colt,” read a statement.

“Friendly” horses at the Paris Paralympics

A spotlight has been shone on the unsung equine heroes of the Paralympics, known as “companion horses” – or “friendly horses”. These equines play at vital role at the Games by appearing in the arena at the same time as the horses competing in grades I, II, and III, to help keep them calm and the riders safe. This tradition stems back to the first Paralympics, Atlanta 1996, where riders competed on borrowed horses from riding schools, and companion horses were used to keep them company as they were not used to working in an arena alone.

A happy ending for a retired police

A Percheron police horse has been reunited with the woman who bottle-fed him as a foal thanks to the power of social media. In February H&H reported that Police Horse Putney had helped arrest a man carrying a knife in his final week with the Metropolitan Police. When the article was shared in a Percheron Facebook group, Alison Gardner saw it. Alison spoke with the Met and the gelding, formerly known as Boris, returned to her to enjoy his retirement. “It’s lovely, but it hasn’t quite sunk in yet. It’s awesome to have him home,” said Alison.

