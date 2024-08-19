‘I cried for an hour’: outstanding mare and her last foal die within days





Former top Flat racehorse Black Caviar has been put down at the age of 18 owing to laminitis.

The Australian mare, who won all 25 of her starts including 15 Group Ones, amassing nearly $7.5m AUD in prize money, captured the hearts of many. One of her most notable victories came when landing the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2012. The daughter of Bel Espirit was crowned European champion sprinter that year and in 2013 she was ranked the world’s best racehorse.

Following her retirement in 2013, Black Caviar became a broodmare and she produced nine foals. She was put down shortly after foaling a Snitzel colt on Saturday (17 August).

Black Caviar’s trainer Peter Moody explained on Saturday: “She had a milk infection about a week ago and we just treated it like you do with all broodmares. But, like a lot of treatments, it went straight to her feet.

“She had the foal this morning, a colt foal by Snitzel, and they put her down shortly after that on humane grounds.”

Peter said it was “impossible” to not get attached to horses.

“I sat in the car and cried for an hour. I rang all the staff and told them. They were all very upset.”

There was further tragedy when connections of Black Caviar released a statement this morning (19 August) stating that her colt foal had died on Sunday night.

“He received around the clock, world-class veterinary care but unfortunately could not be saved,” the statement said. “The ownership group would like to thank the entire veterinary team who dedicated their time and efforts to caring for Black Caviar and her colt.

“The ownership group would also like to acknowledge and thank the Australian public and the racing public globally for the many tributes to Black Caviar. She was much-loved and admired.”

