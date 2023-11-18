‘Team talks’ help rescue pony and young rider win host of national titles





A young rider and his rescue pony have continued their trailblazing progress through the dressage world – winning a title and two other podium places in one championship.

H&H reported in August of the success of Theo Charnley and RSPCA George at the SEIB Trailblazers Championships. The combination went on to win at the Carnival of Dressage at Aintree, at the National Schools Equestrian Association (NSEA) finals, and then at the British Dressage (BD) Quest championships on 4-5 November.

Theo and George won the intro title, and came third in the individual prelim and the team finals.

“He’s the first person to finish on the podium in all three classes, which is pretty cool,” Theo’s father Paul told H&H. “Then to top off the weekend of wonderfulness, Theo was crowned the BD North and West youth rider skills champions. It’s been one hell of a year!”

Paul said one thing Theo does before every championship test is to have a “team talk” with George, to go through their test.

“It obviously works, that picture was taken before the one they won!” Paul said.

“They have their team talk; Theo goes through it saying ‘This will set up the canter here, and if you don’t get it, we’ll come back to trot here;, because George is a bit weaker on one canter lead, and George sits there watching it all. It helps Theo remember it, and it’s cute.”

Paul said Theo has learned that some things he cannot control, but others such as riding accurately to markers and using corners properly, he can control to maximise his performance and score.

“But he’s not bothered about winning,” Paul said. “Next year, I wanted him to progress to Area Festivals but he wants to do regionals, because he wants to go to the national championships. I took him to Somerford to watch and they had prelim, novice and elementary, and next door Carl Hester was doing the grand prix.

“Fair play to Carl, he came out and had photos with Theo, and Theo said: ‘I want to ride here next year’. I said he wouldn’t have a chance of winning and he said he didn’t care, he just wants to ride there; he wants to be in the arena next to Carl.”

Theo is now 11 and Paul said next year will be his last on George, but that the pony will be going nowhere.

“I’ve been offered a lot of money for him – the RSPCA signs over ownership when you take them on – but I just can’t do it,” he said. “I’ve had to fight off a lot of people asking what we’ll do with him; everyone thinks we’re mad because he’s worth a lot but you have to put your hands in your pockets and walk away. He’s not going anywhere.”

Paul said the aim is to train George to be driven; he has been long-reined since they took him on, and compete with Theo in British Carriagedriving events.

“Theo will have his first driving lessons in December, then hopefully they can stay together,” he said.

