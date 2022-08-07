Britain’s dazzling team silver, chaos and brilliance, and a home World Dressage Championship win: eight unmissable stories from Herning

Denmark delivered their first World Dressage Championship team gold medal in front of a home crowd, with less than a penalty separating the top two teams in the final results. Find out how the action played out in Herning today…
Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour spearheaded the Danish charge to the country’s first ever world team gold medal
- Find out what Cathrine had to say about dealing with pressure – and another very special horse in her career
Britain landed team silver by the narrowest of margins
Lottie Fry and Glamourdale scored a new personal best with a dazzling performance
Isabell Werth has another superstar on her hands with DSP Quantaz…
…as does Charlotte Dujardin, in the shape of senior championship debutant Imhotep
Herning was a milestone moment for Ireland’s Abi Lyle
While H&H also caught up with the youngest competitor in dressage competition
H&H’s Herning horse of the day is the former eventer and para horse Eros, ridden by Australia’s Lyndal Oatley
