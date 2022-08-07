Britain’s dazzling team silver, chaos and brilliance, and a home World Dressage Championship win: eight unmissable stories from Herning





Denmark delivered their first World Dressage Championship team gold medal in front of a home crowd, with less than a penalty separating the top two teams in the final results. Find out how the action played out in Herning today…

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour spearheaded the Danish charge to the country’s first ever world team gold medal

Britain landed team silver by the narrowest of margins

Lottie Fry and Glamourdale scored a new personal best with a dazzling performance

Isabell Werth has another superstar on her hands with DSP Quantaz…

…as does Charlotte Dujardin, in the shape of senior championship debutant Imhotep

Herning was a milestone moment for Ireland’s Abi Lyle

While H&H also caught up with the youngest competitor in dressage competition

H&H’s Herning horse of the day is the former eventer and para horse Eros, ridden by Australia’s Lyndal Oatley

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.