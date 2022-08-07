



Portuguese team rider Martim Meneres showed wisdom beyond his years as he made his debut at the Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships in Herning.

As the youngest competitor in the field aged 22, Martim and his long-term 13-year-old partner Equador produced a flowing grand prix test, nailing the one- and two-time changes, to score 69.05% and sit in 28th place.

Martim’s father bought the Lusitano stallion as a three-year-old for his son to produce. The pair have built a solid relationship together and worked their way up the ranks, competing at junior, young rider and senior European level. The World Dressage Championships marks their first worlds appearance, and their seventh championship together.

Martim, who has a number of grand prix wins under his belt with Equador, was pleased with his test and said the expressive stallion performed how he expected him to.

“It’s a dream to be at this championships for a professional rider, especially given my age it’s amazing to be here and be in this venue. I don’t really have the words to explain,” said Martim.

“Equador was very good and I’m happy with him. It’s amazing to take a horse from nothing as a three-year-old to a World Championships. We have a unique bond, and he’s a super relaxed horse. He loves to be in the ring and show himself off.”

The Portugese team currently sit on a score of 140.58, with their final rider Maria Caetano to ride Fenix De Tineo later today (7 August). The team medals will be awarded at the end of the day based on the grand prix scores. Three scores will count from each team, with teams of four dropping the lowest score.

