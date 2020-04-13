Supporting fixtures through the pandemic, plus the latest equestrian sponsorship news

Horslyx

The feed lick company has announced its continued commitment to support the events it had pledged to sponsor in 2020.

The company will support all the events that can run through the remainder of 2020, and will also sponsor fixtures in 2021 that were cancelled this year as a result of the pandemic.

Gillian Wardle, brand manager at Horslyx, said: “Like the rest of the country, we are doing all we can to minimise risk to our employees and customers.

“We are obviously disappointed to see so many events having to cancel around the country but hope that by offering our commitment to events in 2021 we can provide a positive message to other sponsors and supporters.

“These events are going to need all our support ongoing. We will also be continuing to support all of our brand ambassadors through this difficult and worrying time.”

The fixtures and organisations Horslyx supports include the National Schools Equestrian Association classes at Floors Castle Horse Trials, British Eventing Cumbria Horse Trials series, Mounted Games Association, Northumberland County Show, Codham Park Equestrian Centre events, the Gosling Cup and the Southdown Bloodhound Show.

Jump 4 Joy

The showjump manufacturer has partnered with the Urban Equestrian Academy by donating jumps for the children to use once lockdown is lifted.

Jump 4 Joy is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, with a series of campaigns and initiatives.

The academy is a social enterprise, which connects inner-city communities to the equestrian world.

Academy founder Freedom Zampaladus said: “We were overwhelmed by the kind donation of jumps and I know first-hand that our members, particularly those from our AJPC advanced program and Rebel Riderz youth group have already benefited from using them [prior to lockdown].

“We hope that this is a fruitful collaboration and that in our efforts of GANG (guiding a new generation), any resources gained will assist our aspiring future showjumpers!”

NAF

The supplement company has expanded its sponsorship deal with Hartpury.

NAF has sponsored the Gloucestershire venue’s international horse trials since 2011 and will also take up the title sponsorship role of the Festival of Dressage (1 to 5 July) and the Showjumping Spectacular (14 to 16 July).

“NAF is an important part of the Hartpury family and have played a key role in the growth of our annual horse trials over the past ten years,” said Philip Cheetham, Hartpury’s equine director.

“We are thrilled that they have expanded their support to include all three of our premier equestrian events.”

Bates Saddles

Five-star eventer Sarah Bullimore has signed a sponsorship deal with Bates Saddles.

She has worked closely with the brand since it launched the Bates Victrix jump saddle in 2019.

“I remember my initial words when I sat in the Bates Victrix were – I don’t hate it – which for me is huge, huge, huge praise indeed!” said Sarah.

“I love it, and I have all of my horses in it and wouldn’t want to ride in anything different.

“In the heat of the moment, the last thing you want on your mind is your saddle. The Bates technology keeps me in the correct position so that I’m not fighting the saddle to stay in balance, giving me everything to help my horses’ comfort and performance. The only question on my mind now is why I wasn’t riding in Bates saddles sooner.”

Bates marketing director Ron Bates said the company is “humbled to be working with a world class athlete who genuinely believes in our high-performance saddles and who has achieved outstanding results while riding in them”.

“Riders of this calibre are instrumental in providing feedback so we can continue to provide truly innovative high-performance saddles,” he added.

Ethos Smart Bedding

IEC Equine Solutions, the company behind the Ethos Smart Bedding brand, is now sponsoring international event rider Tyler Cassells.

Ethos Bedding is made from pure miscanthus and was highly commended in the innovation awards at BETA International 2020.

“We all have a responsibility to help reduce our impact on the environment and using a sustainable horse bedding is important to me when you have a yard full of horses,” said Tyler.

“Ethos Bedding is dust-free, super absorbent and makes mucking out so easy plus there’s much less waste so my muck heap is half the size now.”

Super X Country

The equestrian clothing company has been announced as the official supplier of bespoke cross-country baselayers and accessories to British Eventing’s youth teams.

“I have designed the 2020 spring/summer collection with the British Eventing youth teams in mind, with bold colours and branding,” said company founder and designer Becci Harrold.

“I can’t wait to show our customers and the team members what we’ve created.

“I never imagined I’d be in the position where I’d be getting involved with events and big organisations like British Eventing. To be able to give back to the sport I am so passionate about is such an incredible feeling. I’m so proud to be involved.”

