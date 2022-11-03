Superstar horse’s death, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Death of a horse who united a family

Esib Power’s Doonaveragh O One had to be put down on Monday (31 October), at his home of 16 years. Esib said: “There will always be special horses but there will never be one who unites the family as much as he did. He brought us all together, as he gave us those amazing days.” The horse known as “Tommy” was as multi-talented as the Power family, eventing up to five-star level with Esib, as well as winning countless national grands prix and at Dublin Horse Show, and winning the Hickstead speed Derby with Esib’s brother, Grand National-winning jockey Robert.

Esib’s moving tribute to Tommy

2. Second-floor living for horses

Following a fascinating look in the archives, we are intrigued by some of the more unusual accommodation options for horses around the world over the years. And we wouldn’t mind this view of St Paul’s Cathedral…

More unusual digs for equines

3. Emotions – in horses as well as humans

Episode 127 of The Horse & Hound Podcast features a fair bit on emotions – both in horses and humans. Firstly, Yasmin Ingham reveals what it really felt like to become eventing world champion at just 25 years old. Then veterinary equine behaviourist Dr Gemma Pearson shares her insight on recognising emotions in horses (we’re talking looking well beyond ears up = good, ears back = not good). She says: “Look for muscular tension – look at their eyes and their ears and the muzzle may become longer so the corner of the lip gets drawn back and their chin might get become more prominent.”

What else is on this week’s H&H Podcast?

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.