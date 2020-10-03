Show pony reigns supreme at second virtual Royal Windsor Horse Show

A six-year-old show pony was crowned top of the field at the second Virtual Royal Windsor Horse Show last weekend (25-27 September).

Hundreds of top show animals were entered for the second series of the online show, which held its first competition in May.

Stretcholt New Dimension (Charlotte Caulfield) was picked out by the judges to land the overall supreme.

The bay gelding is by Cusop Dimension and was bred by Wendy Edgar. He is produced by Adam Forster and David Jinks of the Cheshire-based Jinks Show Team. In 2019, he was crowned riding pony of the year at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in his debut season under saddle.

“Virtual Windsor was great with some beautiful show animals from all over the world,” said senior judge Nigel Hollings.

“Riders and handlers from 16 countries competed. The winner of the hacks was from South Africa and other placings were achieved by animals from Australia, New Zealand and the US.”

Reserve for the supreme award was Isabella Mears and maxi cob Brookdale Limited Edition, who won the first day’s show horse accolade, over his producer Danielle Heath and riding horse Times Square. Earlier this month, upstanding grey Limited Edition was supreme as a ladies’ ride at the British Show Horse Association championships with Danielle in the saddle.

Lisa’s Dream (Georgia Darlington) stood second reserve with an impressive working hunter submission. The 14-year-old dun mare is a multiple Horse of the Year Show and Royal International finalist.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.