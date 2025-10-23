Storms over Pau, an equestrian Jeremy Clarkson and other things the horse world is talking about





Rain stops play

The last five-star horse trials of 2025 was due to kick off at the Etoiles de Pau today (23 October) but after Storm Benjamin swept into France with winds of 94mph in some areas, not to mention heavy rainfall, this morning’s first trot-up was moved to 4pm UK time today, and all the dressage will now run on Friday, “to ensure identical competition conditions for all competitors”.

Read more

Clarkson’s Yard?

In her H&H column this week, international dressage rider and trainer Pammy Hutton reflects on what Jeremy Clarkson has done for British farming, and whether there could be something similar for the horse world. “More broadcasters have picked up the theme – and look at those well-supported marches against the family farm tax,” Pammy says. “Farmers are giving their industry a voice and, in many people’s eyes, have morphed from greedy land barons into hard-working heroes feeding the country. I’d love to see the equivalent happen in the horse world; to find a vehicle to transmit with humour, fun and tears the equestrian community’s challenges and joys to both the public and our various governments.”

Read the column in full

Farewell to star stallion

The outstanding Connemara stallion Silver Shadow, who sired offspring that excelled across disciplines, has died aged 27, surrounded by his loving owners. Shadow, who was bred by the late Michael Lenihan, went to grade A with the then teenage showjumper Michael Duffy, including representing Ireland in Nations Cup competition, after which he spent six years in Italy and Sweden. He was bought by Liam Diamond and Philip McManus in 2014 and returned to Ireland, where he lived for the rest of his life. His progeny have excelled internationally, and at Dublin Horse Show, Horse of the Year Show and the Royal International Horse Show.

Read the full tribute

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now