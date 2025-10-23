Storms over Pau, an equestrian Jeremy Clarkson and other things the horse world is talking about

Rain stops play
The last five-star horse trials of 2025 was due to kick off at the Etoiles de Pau today (23 October) but after Storm Benjamin swept into France with winds of 94mph in some areas, not to mention heavy rainfall, this morning’s first trot-up was moved to 4pm UK time today, and all the dressage will now run on Friday, “to ensure identical competition conditions for all competitors”.
Clarkson’s Yard?
In her H&H column this week, international dressage rider and trainer Pammy Hutton reflects on what Jeremy Clarkson has done for British farming, and whether there could be something similar for the horse world. “More broadcasters have picked up the theme – and look at those well-supported marches against the family farm tax,” Pammy says. “Farmers are giving their industry a voice and, in many people’s eyes, have morphed from greedy land barons into hard-working heroes feeding the country. I’d love to see the equivalent happen in the horse world; to find a vehicle to transmit with humour, fun and tears the equestrian community’s challenges and joys to both the public and our various governments.”
Farewell to star stallion
The outstanding Connemara stallion Silver Shadow, who sired offspring that excelled across disciplines, has died aged 27, surrounded by his loving owners. Shadow, who was bred by the late Michael Lenihan, went to grade A with the then teenage showjumper Michael Duffy, including representing Ireland in Nations Cup competition, after which he spent six years in Italy and Sweden. He was bought by Liam Diamond and Philip McManus in 2014 and returned to Ireland, where he lived for the rest of his life. His progeny have excelled internationally, and at Dublin Horse Show, Horse of the Year Show and the Royal International Horse Show.
