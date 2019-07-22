Stellar field hopes to secure Olympic jumping qualification as Europeans entries announced

The British Equestrian Federation has announced a world-class field of nominated entries for next month’s European Championships.

With three 2020 Olympic qualification places up for grabs in Rotterdam (19 to 25 August), the list includes Olympic medallists, former championship team members and strong up-and-coming riders.

The list of nominated entries is:

Scott Brash with Lady Pauline Kirkham and Lady Pauline Harris’ 13-year-old bay mare Hello M’Lady

Harry Charles with Heathcroft Farm’s 10-year-old bay gelding ABC Quantum Cruise

Amanda Derbyshire with Gochman Sport Horse LLC’s 11-year-old bay mare Luibanta BH and 10-year-old gelding Roulette BH

Amy Inglis with Claire Inglis’ 11-year-old chestnut mare Wishes

Ben Maher with Jane Forbes Clark and Poden Farm’s nine-year-old chestnut mare Concona, Poden Farm’s 10-year-old chestnut gelding Explosion W, and Jane Forbes Clark’s and his own 16-year-old bay stallion Tic Tac

Emily Moffitt with Poden Farm’s 12-year-old bay mare Tipsy du Terral and 10-year-old bay gelding Winning Good

Laura Renwick with Arabella Prior’s 11-year-old chestnut gelding Dublin V

Holly Smith with T J Hall Limited and her own 10-year-old bay gelding Hearts Destiny

William Whitaker with Rushy Marsh Farm LLC’s 11-year-old bay gelding RMF Cadeau de Muze

James Wilson with Susan Larson’s 11-year-old black mare Imagine de Muze

From this list, a maximum of five combinations will be selected to compete at Rotterdam.

“I’m delighted that I’ve been able to put forward such a strong nominated list for the European Championships,” said showjumping world class performance manager Di Lampard.

“We have two London 2012 medallists in Scott Brash and Ben Maher, along with proven championship riders in Amanda Derbyshire, Holly Smith and William Whitaker. Accompanying them we also have a great team of riders who have proven themselves on senior Nations Cup teams during the past 12 months.”

