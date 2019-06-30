Title sponsor on board for Bolesworth Young Horse Championships, plus the latest equestrian sponsorship news

Supplement company Equitop has been revealed as the title sponsor for the inaugural Bolesworth Young Horse Championships.

The Equitop Bolesworth Young Horse Championships (14 to 18 August) will incorporate the official British Showjumping young horse championships and qualifiers for the World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses championships, held at Lanaken, Belgium, in September.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming our long-standing supporters Equitop as title sponsors of our new show at Bolesworth,” said show president Nina Barbour.

“We are all passionate about the health and longevity of our horses, and [Equitop’s] products are an integral part of the success of many world-class horses on the competition scene.”

The young horse classes will run alongside CSI2* and CSI** and CSIAm international classes.

Other highlights of the show will include the second leg of Bolesworth’s new eventing grand prix series, the British three-year-old loose jumping championships, an elite stallion showcase, and two new elite auctions.

Equissage

Para dressage rider Charlotte Cundall is the latest rider to be supported by the physiotherapy treatment system.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Charlotte has been using an Equissage massage therapy kit for 13 years and the sponsorship deal came about when she decided to upgrade to the Equissage Pulse.

“I am hugely grateful to Team Equissage for their support,” said Charlotte.

“It’s very tough to run horses to the highest level and be competitive and this sponsorship is much appreciated. It will make a big difference to my horses and to me.”

HorseHage & Mollichaff

British Riding Clubs (BRC) has secured a new sponsor for its intermediate winter championships from next year.

HorseHage & Mollichaff has signed a three-year deal with BRC; next year’s championships will take place at Bury Farm from 24 to 26 April.

“We are delighted to be able to support BRC through this sponsorship and recognise the importance of this organisation to the grassroots rider,” said Chris Tar from the company.

“We look forward to working with the team at BRC over the coming three years.”

BRC manager Rachael Hollely-Thompson added they are “delighted” to be working with HorseHage & Mollichaff.

“These championships are now proving extremely popular with our members, with such a wide range of dressage and showjumping classes, appealing to riders competing at the higher levels,” she said.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today Sponsorship is getting increasingly difficult to secure for riders at all levels. Rhea Freeman investigates what sponsors are looking for We investigate easy ways to delight the brands you work with

Jump 4 Joy

Four new riders have been chosen to join the jump brand’s ambassador programme from hundreds of applicants following a social media campaign.

Alice Goring, Vic Brant, Evie Toombes and Jasmine Underwood have joined the programme for 2019.

“We really want to provide our ambassadors with opportunities that would otherwise not be available to them through our wide network of industry contacts,” says Jump 4 Joy managing director Nigel Underwood.

“As well as receiving kit and fees for training or competitions, this year our outgoing ambassadors have had the chance to course-walk Badminton with the world’s number one eventer Ros Canter, meet and interview William Fox-Pitt, train their horses at an exclusive clinic with international showjumper Paul Gaff, and even go behind the scenes of a TV show with Horse & Country TV.

“We very much look forward to sharing a similar programme with our new ambassadors for 2019.”

Nyetimber

Cowdray Park Polo Club has revealed Nyetimber as its first English wine partner and official sparkling wine partner for 2019.

Nyetimber’s sparkling wines will be served to social members and visitors, and presented to winning teams.

“The events business at Cowdray, specifically Cowdray Park Polo Club, is more glamorous and exciting than ever before,” said Jonathan Russell, Cowdray Estate chief executive.

“We are therefore thrilled to welcome such a fitting partner, Nyetimber, to Cowdray for the 2019 season and look forward to celebrating the strength of two great British brands.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday