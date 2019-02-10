Feed company helps horses in need, plus the latest equestrian sponsorship news

Feed company Spillers has donated more than £3,000 to horses in need this winter.

A total of 30p from every bag of Senior Complete Care Mix, Senior Super-Mash and Supple + Senior Balancer sold during the launch of these products in 2018 has been donated to Redwings Horse Sanctuary.

This came to a total of £3,038, which will be put towards the feeding bill for horses in Redwings’ care.

“This lovely donation is the whopping equivalent of 250 bags of Spillers Senior Super-Mash,” said Nicola Jarvis, head vet at Redwings Horse Sanctuary.

“Redwings has more than 500 oldies in residence at the moment, many of which are facing challenges such as failing dentition, PPID, laminitis or loss of condition and muscle. These extra funds will help us to give them the complete care they need this winter. Thank you, Spillers!”

Clare Barfoot from Spillers said the company is a “great admirer of the wonderful work” the charity does.

“We are proud to be able to help them in this way and hope it will help to keep even more oldies healthy and active in their twilight years,” she said.

Renwick & Sons

The grooming brush company has welcomed young dressage rider Maddy Whelan as a brand advocate.

The British company also sponsors multiple para dressage medallist Natasha Baker, leading show rider and producer Katie Jeram-Hunnable and top showjumper Jessica Mendoza.

Maddy, 15, rode at the 2016 pony and the 2018 junior European Championships.

“The Renwick & Sons brushes have been brilliant this winter,” said Maddy.

“Not only for tackling the mud but also for bringing out a beautiful deep natural shine to their clipped coats.

“We’ve had a lot of comments on how good their coats look and even been asked what coat shine we use, but it’s just the brushes. The horses love their daily pamper sessions with these beautiful technical brushes.”

Blue Chip

The feed balancer and supplement brand has renewed its longstanding sponsorship of the British Showjumping pony newcomers championship for a further three years.

In 2018, the company celebrated 20 years of its support of the championship. This year’s final will take place during the 2019 Horse of the Year Show (2 to 6 October).

Founder Clare Blaskey said there was “no question” that the company would continue its sponsorship.

“We love how the class has helped so many young riders on their way to future stardom,” she said.

“Blue Chip have also been thrilled to sponsor various pony newcomers finalists who have then gone on to represent their country on the international circuit.”

British Showjumping’s head of communications Maria Haig added the organisation is “delighted” at the news.

“Their ongoing commitment to this championship is something that we are extremely grateful for and we are proud to be part of their sponsorship portfolio,” she said.

Childéric Saddles UK

The saddle brand is the new title sponsor of a mini one-day event series in Ireland.

The company will support the Stepping Stones Eventing League 2019, held at Wexford Equestrian Centre over four weeks this spring.

The series was established four years ago, specifically for young and green horses and is judged more on the movement and potential of the horse, as opposed to the least penalties in each phase.

Judges for this year’s league include Ann Marie Dunphy, Ian Fearon, Sasha Harrison-Stewart, Mark Ruddock, Jennie Loriston-Clarke, William Fox-Pitt and Liam Maloney.

“As a saddle brand, we fit lots of young and novice horses at the start of their competition careers,” said Tricia Bracegirdle from the company.

“The importance of getting this right is imperative for their development, and this echoes the ethos of this event. We’re thrilled to be supporting such innovative.”

