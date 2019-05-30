Singapore-based dressage horse set to return to the UK show circuit

A multi-talented horse who started his career as a show horse in the UK before going on to compete at prix st georges dressage is set to make a return to the showing circuit this year.

Despite looking like he was destined for a career solely as a riding horse, Esanto (Robin) was sold to Singapore where he stormed up the dressage ranks.

Joanne Shaw of Redshaw Stud bought Esanto from Astrid Bolton in 2012. Joanne competed him succesfully as a large riding horse, qualifying him for Horse of the Year Show and the Royal International as a four- and five-year-old.

In the three years Joanne had him, Robin was also supreme champion at Aintree — netting a £1,000 prize — and champion at the British Show Horse Association championship show.

“In 2015 he was offered for sale and he was bought by amateur dressage owner Jane Drummond, who is based in Singapore,” said Joanne. “He has been produced through the dressage grades winning the medium dressage championships last year.”

With a full-time job and lots of international travel, Jane recently gave the ride to a professional who took him from medium to prix st georges in a matter of months, scoring 63.5% in his first test at that level.

“Jane’s travel has increased so much that she made the decision to send Robin home to me to show and for him to just generally be able to enjoy the English fields again,” Joanne said.

“He is a truly special horse and hopefully Jane may find herself in the UK at least once this summer to see him in action and maybe steal the ride back.”

