Medal-winning horse who instilled confidence in his adoring rider retires aged 16





Truman, a stalwart of Canadian showjumping teams, has retired aged 16 to spend time “with his friends on 600 acres of grass”.

Rider Amy Millar acquired the gelding in 2016, with the support of her father, Ian Miller, and supporters Patty and Patrick Overlund, and he went on to become one of her “best friends and most trusted partners” over the following nine years.

Amy paid tribute to Truman, recalling their career highlights and the journey they shared.

“Together Truman and I travelled the world and shared many unforgettable moments in the sport,” she said.

Truman and Amy represented Canada at the 2022 World Championships in Denmark, were part of the silver medal-winning team at the 2023 Pan American Games and competed at last year’s Olympics in Paris.

The gelding was also “a cornerstone” of Nations Cup teams, helping the side to victory at Spruce Meadows in 2021, and many more successes. He also scored his first international grand prix win in 2019 and was second in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Spruce Meadows in 2024.

Amy said that she is “most proud” of their bond.

“The relationship forged between Truman, my groom Dan Ingratta and I was one of complete trust,” she said.

“Dan went to every big class that horse jumped over nine years, including the eight months Ian trained and showed Truman for me when I was pregnant with my son, Alex. We taught Truman to love his people, to be proud when he did a good job, and to enjoy his job.

“I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to know and love this animal. When I walked in the ring on Truman, I always knew we could do it and never felt like the fences were too big or the course too hard. Thank you, Truman, for your kindness, reliability and heart. But most of all thank you for giving me the confidence to know I can jump any class in the world – that’s the best gift a rider can receive.”

She added that Truman will “spend the rest of his days living his best life at Millar Brooke Farm” and has good friends “human and equine” to entertain and care for him.

“It brings Ian, Dan and I great joy to see him happy, sound and enjoying his retirement. He has more than earned it,” she said.

“For a very long time I didn’t want to go to the show unless Truman was on the truck. Truman, I will think of you every time I walk a course and there are no holes left in the standards because the jumps are so big and I will laugh and know I can do it. Because we did it together.”

