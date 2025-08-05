‘Our darkest hour’: one horse killed and seven injured in ‘evil’ stabbing attack





One horse died and another is in hospital after eight were stabbed in their own fields in Canada, in an attack described as a “terrible dream you were begging to wake up from”.

Police are appealing for information on the “disturbing act of cruelty” at Eagle Wing Ranch, in the Welland area of Niagara, Ontario, last week.

“We have no words to describe the shock and devastation our barn staff and family felt as yesterday unfolded,” Anada Janssen of Eagle Wing said. “It felt like a terrible dream you were begging to wake up from.

“The grief is heavy as we mourn the loss of a very special horse and the injuries of seven others. We are still reeling trying to make sense of something so unnecessary and evil.”

Ms Janssen said all good wishes for the recovery of the mare in hospital are appreciated, and thanked vet Matt Nugent, who “came promptly and triaged horses as we sickeningly came to conclusions this was an act of violence”.

“Thank you to the NRP, detectives and forensics for their professionalism, attentiveness and empathy,” she said. “Thank you to my barn staff who handled the darkest hour with calmness and capability. Thank you to all the overwhelming support we have felt from our horse community near and far.

“Right now we are taking it day by day and hugging our ponies a little tighter.”

A GoFundMe page set up in support of Ms Janssen has raised nearly $50,000 (over £27,000).

A spokesperson for the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said officers launched an investigation on 31 July.

“The incident occurred overnight at a horse boarding farm located near Buchner Road and Highway 140 in Welland,” he said. “During their morning routine, farm staff discovered that several horses had sustained injuries consistent with cuts or stab wounds.

“Tragically, one horse was found deceased on scene. Another was transported to an out-of-town veterinary hospital for emergency care. Several additional horses received treatment on site. In total, eight horses were targeted in this act of cruelty.”

NRPS forensic officers examined the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

“The NRPS takes allegations of animal cruelty very seriously,” the spokesperson said. “Investigators are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009487.”

