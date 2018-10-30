The showjumping and racing worlds united for the wedding of leading showjumper Harriet Nuttall to jump jockey Will Biddick on Friday, 26 October.

The couple were married in Harriet’s home town in Somerset in front of 240 guests, which included some leading names from equestrian sport.

Harriet, 28, and 31-year-old Will met three years ago while out hunting and Will popped the question in January, by laying a trail of clues that led to a stunning diamond ring underneath Harriet’s pillow.

“I had no idea,” said Harriet, a three-time runner-up in the Hickstead Derby with her great horse A Touch Imperious.

“Will is quite a joker and I never imagined he was about to propose!”

The wedding was booked for a Friday so as not to clash with racing or hunting commitments and the newlyweds have now headed off on a two-week honeymoon to Indonesia, which six-time champion point-to-point rider Will booked and kept as a surprise until after the exchange of rings.

“All he said was to pack for hot weather, but also to bring a pair of trousers and a jumper!” said Harriet, a regular member of the British showjumping squad and whose major wins have come in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Hickstead in 2017 and the British Speed Derby in 2016 and 2017.

Will trained with Paul Nicholls and now has his own yard where he breaks and pre-trains racehorses.

Harriet admitted that she enjoyed swapping her jods for a beautifully elegant ivory dress for the big day.

“It was quite a different look for me, but I really liked being pampered and made to feel so special,” she said.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

