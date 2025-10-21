Showing stars bow out at HOYS, Olympic medallist recovering following fall, and more things the horse world is talking about





Bowing out in style

H&H’s showing editor Bethan Simons takes a look at some of the prolific show horses and ponies who retired at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 2025, including the great Forgeland Hyde Park (“William”). “William has made every possible dream come true for me and he owes me nothing,” said co-owner Isabella Mears Wood. “I take so much happiness from the fact I can offer him a home for life. He has trotted so many circles and centre lines in his 10-year long and successful career and he deserves a long and happy retirement just to be a horse. I’m very lucky to have the best husband who has built me the most amazing yard so we can have them all in my garden.”

Top rider recovering following fall

Olympic medal-winning event rider Jeanette Brakewell is recovering following a cross-country schooling fall in early September. Jeanette said that she is “recovering well at home” following a “fairly lengthy stay in hospital and going through a necessary operation”. She also thanked all everyone for their support and said she is “looking forward to next season”. “I’m staying positive and determined and ready to put my all into rehab and recovery over the next couple of months,” said Jeanette.

Shoeing rules spark debate

The requirement for thoroughbreds to wear shoes in some showing classes has come under question. Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) requires horses to be shod all round in its ridden showing classes. But they can compete without shoes in other RoR disciplines and in-hand showing. Hannah Oldham told H&H she is a big supporter of promoting former racehorses and their versatility, but finds the shoeing rule “really frustrating”. An RoR spokesperson told H&H its rule requiring horses to be shod on all four feet was introduced with the safety of competitors and ride judges in mind, but also “fully acknowledged” many ex-racehorses thrive barefoot or with front-only shoes and added that its rules are “reviewed annually”.

