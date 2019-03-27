Show pony spooked by loud motorbike goes through trailer wall

The owner of a show pony whose hooves came through the trailer after he was spooked by a loud motorbike said she thought in that moment he had broken both legs.



Vicky Norris was on her way back from a show with her part-bred Arab four-year-old Sandboro Temptation (Joey) and a miniature Shetland in the trailer when they pulled up at traffic lights.

“There was a motorbike just by the side of us, revving its engine and with a really loud exhaust pipe; it sounded like fireworks” she said. “Then he shot off at what seemed like 100mph.

“Joey’s travelled everywhere and he’s never been bothered by anything, but he’d never heard anything like this. The next thing we saw was his hooves sticking out of the side of the trailer.

“I thought he was dead, thought he’d broken his legs.”

Joey was breathing heavily, Vicky said, and his eyes were rolling, but with the help of a passer-by, Vicky and her partner managed to get his feet back in the trailer and get the pony on to the ramp, where he stood up.

“The Shetland just kept eating his hay the whole time, and Joey walked straight back on to the trailer,” Vicky said, adding that they were so near vet Simon Constable’s yard, they drove straight there for treatment.

Simon X-rayed him but it was found Joey, who has enjoyed showing success and is to be aimed at Horse of the Year Show riding pony qualifiers this season, had only suffered bad grazes. It is hoped he can be turned out again soon, and that the cuts should not leave scars.

“Simon said he was the best patient,” Vicky said. “He just isn’t bothered by anything, but we’ve had the trailer completely redone, with aluminium and fibreglass, and I think we’ll travel him in earplugs in future.”

Vicky would like motorcyclists to be aware if they pull up near trailers and horseboxes, and try to avoid over-revving engines if possible.

“This biker shot off so fast and revved so much – there’s no need for it,” she said. “I think some people maybe don’t know how scared horses can get – although our trailer said ‘Horses’ all over it; I think this biker just wasn’t bothered.”

