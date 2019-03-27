Show centre ‘devastated’ after loose horses killed on road

A popular equestrian centre is “devastated” following the deaths of two riding school horses who got loose on the road.

The horses, from Morris Equestrian Centre in Fenwick, East Ayrshire, had escaped from a field and were struck by a car on the A77 dual carriageway around 5.30am this morning (27 March).

The centre released the news via a post on its Facebook page, which has been shared more than 400 times. A spokesman for the centre said: “It’s with great sadness to let you know two of our riding school horses were involved in a road traffic accident.

“Both horses were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has not been reported as having any serious injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

The family-run Scottish centre, which hosts British Showjumping and British Dressage shows throughout the year and opened its riding school in March 2018, said it is “still investigating” how the horses escaped from their field.

“This is a devastating time for all,” said the centre’s spokesman.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed details of the collision.

“Police were called to the A77 northbound at J8 after a car struck two horses that got loose from their field.

“An ambulance attended and checked over the driver of the car who was badly shaken, but not injured. Both horses died from their injuries.”

