Shetland pony found dead with shot wound to the head

A Shetland pony has been found dead in its field with a single shot wound to the head.

Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal for information after the pony, called Humphrey, was discovered by his owner at the farm in Ockwell Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire, last week.

The incident is thought to have occurred in the early hours of last Friday (29 July).

In a Facebook post, a friend of the pony’s owners cautioned all horse owners in the White Waltham and surrounding areas to be on the alert.

“Please be aware and vigilant in the next few days as yesterday afternoon just after 3pm a lady we know went to get her Shetland in from the field and found it dead. He had been shot in the head with a bolt gun in broad daylight; they know this because a couple of hours earlier he was fine,” she said.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said the land in question is surrounded by a park, and that access to it was “fairly open”.

Article continues below…

A spokesman for the force said it was unable yet to confirm what weapon had been used as investigations into the incident are ongoing but asked anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, to call police on 101 quoting reference number 43180231737.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.

In the current edition (2 August), you can find full coverage of the BHS Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead, including all the showing and showjumping results. We report back from the first Osborne Horse Trials on the Isle of Wight, as part of extensive eventing coverage, plus find out about stunning places to ride off road, and much, much more.