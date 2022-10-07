‘She’s grown up in herself this season’: chestnut mare jumps to her first HOYS title





Judging in the TopSpec Arena began on the third day of the 2022 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with the National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers HOYS intermediate working hunter pony of the year championship, and coming out on top was Georgia Darlington and her mother Sam Darlington’s mare Jara.

The eight-year-old chestnut by Bugatti VDL was appearing at HOYS for the second time in her career; last year she jumped clear and finished sixth.

“The track was good, but as always here, each fence comes at you really quickly,” said Georgia. “I do a lot of show jumping with Jara, so this type of course does suit her.”

Jara has been super successful this year. At the BSPS winter championships she clinched the Gold Cup championship and at the summer equivalent she won both Simply the Best and Champion of Champions titles. She also appeared at the Royal International (RIHS) in both intermediate and horse worker finals.

“She’s grown up in herself this season,” added Georgia, who won the M&M worker championship at HOYS in 2015 with Tynwydd Good Friday. “She’s still such a young horse with plenty to give.”

Georgia was slightly late to start her 2022 season after a fall from a young horse out hunting put her out of action all winter. On her first outing back in the saddle she won the RIHS intermediate working hunter qualifier at BSPS Area 7 with Jara.

William Pittendrigh, second in the horse worker final on the first day of HOYS with a different ride, took second place in the HOYS intermediate working hunter pony of the year championship with his own grey gelding Silver Lough.

You might also be interested in…

FREE £10 M&S giftcard with Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions for a limited time Home-produced Welsh section C takes HOYS M&M working hunter championship Dales stallion performs like a ‘true superstar’ to be crowned HOYS M&M champion

Don’t miss a second of the action from HOYS on HorseandHound.co.uk with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited websitesubscription. Join now. Plus enjoy our full 22-page HOYS magazine report, including in-depth analysis of all the showing and showjumping, plus exclusive comments, on sale Thursday 13 October