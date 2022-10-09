‘She’s been the super sub’: five-year-old mare steals the show for Team Ross at HOYS





After a few second rosettes throughout the week, Jayne Ross was overjoyed to win on the final day of the 2022 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) riding Polly Coles and Debbie Harrod’s KBF Lucia (Poppy) in the HOYS coloured ridden non-native horse of the year, sponsored by CHAPS (UK)/Burghwallis Stud.

The Free Spirit five-year-old, who is out of Seabourne Swansdown, was bred by Tony Reynolds and Michael Cook.

The young star holds a special token in Jayne’s heart, as she’s by the same stallion as Jayne’s adored mare, reigning Royal International (RIHS) coloured supreme champion KBF Crescendo (Daphne) who wasn’t able to attend HOYS this year.

“Poppy has saved the week,” said Jayne. “While we’ve had the most fantastic run, we’ve had quite a few seconds. Poppy has been a super sub and has finally won for us.”

Jayne welcomed Poppy onto her yard when she was a three-year-old:

“We loved her so much that one of my clients Jill Marsden bought her alongside Debbie,” Jayne revealed. “When Debbie needed to sell her half share, Debbie bought her out right. Polly rode her here last year when she was a four-year-old and she was seventh.”

When asked if Poppy could be another Daphne in the making Jayne said:

“Definitely. I mean, look how relaxed she is. She’s just made for the job. When she was younger she was called Floppy Poppy as she was so laid back.”

Jill Wormall rode Joseph McNeil’s Financial Reward 10-year-old Tullabeg Connection into second in the HOYS coloured ridden non-native horse of the year final.

