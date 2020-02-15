‘She was beautiful inside and out’: farewell to prolific Welsh section D mare

A multi-garlanded Welsh section D mare has passed away aged 13 after suffering from an inoperable case of colic.

Georgia Rhodes’ Taffechan Miss Moneypenny — or Tinkerbell as she was known at home — was one of the most successful ridden Welsh cobs on the circuit at the time of her career. She was known for her partnership with her producer Lauren Beaumount.



As well as being a Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Royal International (RIHS) finalist on more than one occassion, Tinkerbell was also best of breed at the Olympia International Horse Show in the native ridden supreme final.

She also took the overall mountain and moorland ridden championship at the Great Yorkshire, her connections’ local show and one of the most prestigious county fixtures in the country.

In 2019, she produced a colt foal, Meadowcliff Casino Royale, (by Ringside Game Over) and was campaigned as an in-hand broodmare with much success.

Georgia said: “She was beautiful inside and out, and everyone who met her loved her. The kindest soul and she was irreplaceable.

“Over her successful career under saddle with Lauren, she visited HOYS, Royal International, Olympia and stood best of breed there. A major highlight was winning and going champion on home turf at the Great Yorkshire Show.

“I am so pleased I have a part of her to live on in baby George, and hope he turns out even half the horse you were.”

Her rider Lauren said that Tinkerbell “always gave her all”.

“Tinkerbell was so very special to me and made many of my dreams come true,” she said. “ She was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed. I have some amazing memories that I will treasure for ever.”

