



SEIB crowns its latest showing stars

Congratulations to the 12 combinations who were chosen as the SEIB Search for a Star winners at Your Horse Live 2025 last weekend. The finals were as competitive as ever as amateur combinations of various breeds, types and shapes turned out to impress the judges, before amateur and professional combinations went head to head in the open Still A Star final for veteran horses and ponies. Lancashire’s Hannah Brown and her own We Ride At Dawn (pictured above) claimed the in-hand horse final, the in-hand championship and then the overall supreme.

Venues confirmed for new under-25 eventing Worlds

Millstreet International Horse Trials in Ireland will host the inaugural under-25 eventing World Championships in 2026, the second running will take place at Cornbury House Horse Trials in 2027. The event is designed to help bridge the gap between young rider and senior championships. FEI director of sport and games Áine Power said: “The new FEI Eventing World Championship U25 will be an important step in eventing athletes’ development. Millstreet is the ideal venue for the inaugural edition and we know that athletes and horses will have a world-class experience there.”

Brisk business at elite Irish horse sale

The top lot at last week’s Monart Sale for three-year-old sport horses was knocked down for €31,500 to US buyer Joe Pagan, founder and president of Kentucky Equine Research – an international equine nutrition, research, and consultation company serving horse owners and the feed industry. MBF Santuro, by Canturo son L’Extreme BH and out of a mare by Casall, will remain in Ireland to be started, before hopefully heading to the US next summer to begin his eventing career. Joe said it is “yet to be decided” who would start him or ride him once he is in the US.

