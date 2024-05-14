Saying goodbye to a champion of animal welfare, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. “Her leagacy lives on”

Tributes have been pouring in on H&H’s social media for Kirsty Withnall, the RSPCA case officer and National Equine Welfare Council director who died on 21 April from cancer, aged 47. Will Mitchell, RSPCA special operations unit chief inspector, described Kirsty as an “exceptional investigator and rescuer, a fierce advocate for animal welfare, and a wonderful colleague and friend”. He added: “She unapologetically, whole-heartedly believed in our goal and did everything she could to help create a kinder world for animals. Her legacy lives on every day through the thousands of animals’ lives she saved.”

2. Welcome to the next generation

Congratulations to the Whitaker and Skelton families on their new arrivals. Baby Bonnie brings showjumper Joe Whitaker and his wife Fiona’s family up to four children – “we’ve got a Nations Cup team,” quipped Joe — and husband-and-wife jockeys Harry Skelton and Bridget Andrews have welcomed their first baby Rory.

3. Charlotte Dujardin on top form

Charlotte Dujardin secured a hat-trick of wins in the CDI3* classes at Hickstead’s I.C.E Horseboxes All England Dressage Festival. She scored a one-two in the grand prix, with her Olympic hopeful Imhotep (80.87%) and the graceful Alive And Kicking (77.37%). Charlotte followed this up with 81.36% to win the grand prix special with Imhotep, and Alive And Kicking won her debut freestyle on 82.35%.

