Sad farewell to passionate owner and breeder





Passionate breeder and owner Robin R Patrick has died at the age of 84.

Robin was a great character with a passion for breeding and young horses. He was very competitive but brilliant to work and ride for, being respectful and generous.

His ownership began in 1989 when he asked Robert Lemieux to ride Just An Ace because, as he described it, his then-wife Mary was having problems. “What problems?” he was asked, to which he replied: “She’s not winning!” The next season he was second at Bramham and Robin duly celebrated the start of an illustrious career.

Just An Ace’s career continued under Mark Todd; they came fifth at Badminton in 1994 and returned to finish third in 1995.

From there, the horses ran under the Mission name, including four more who competed at five-star level: Just A Mission, Ivor Mission and, more recently, Possible Mission and Maybe A Mission with Tom Rowland.

With his wife Bunny, Robin ran Willey Park Farm, near Farnham, managed by Venetia Chamberlen from 2003. It continues to be a successful and well-respected event training, livery and breeding base.

One of his favourite broodmares was Miss Marples, who had 13 foals. Remaining active, last year Robin bought a three-year-old Cevin Z event prospect and next year is expecting a second generation foal by Virtual, so his eventing legacy looks set to continue in his memory for many years to come.

