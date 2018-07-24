RSPCA statement: previously rescued horses signed over to charity

Two horses have died and 10 others taken into RSPCA care from a yard at which equine rescues were kept.

The horses (not pictured) were in the care of an individual who had previously taken in welfare cases. Two RSPCA ponies were being fostered at the location, but are now back in the charity’s care.

Members of the public have been calling for the authorities to take action after photos of the horses were posted on social media.

“We responded to reports about these horses within hours of being called about them (on Saturday 14 July) and took a vet to the scene,” an RSPCA spokesman told H&H.

“These horses had previously been rescued (not by the RSPCA) with various health issues and we understand they were under veterinary care with the hope they would recover.

“The horses are currently being looked after by the RSPCA after they were voluntarily signed over into our care. Some of these horses were in good condition.”

She added 12 horses were taken into the RSPCA’s care, including horses in footage shared by members of the public on social media, but that two of those have been put down.

“We would like to thank members of the public who have raised concerns about these horses and those who have offered to help with their care,” added the spokesman.

“We cannot go into any further detail at this time as our work is ongoing.”

