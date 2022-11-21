RSPCA ‘commended’ after grand prix rider convicted on equine welfare charges





British Equestrian (BEF) and British Dressage (BD) have “commended” the work of the RSPCA in securing a guilty verdict against a grand prix rider.

H&H reported last week that Sam Duckworth, of Newmarket Road, Cambridgeshire, had been convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to five young horses in his care – three fillies and two colts – by failing to investigate and address the cause of their poor body condition and weight loss. The 42-year-old will not be sentenced until 6 December.

In a joint statement, the BEF and BD said: “British Equestrian and British Dressage are aware of and have been closely monitoring a case brought about by the RSPCA against Sam Duckworth, concerning the neglect of five young horses in his care, causing unnecessary suffering.

“We have been in communication with the RSPCA throughout and commend their work to secure a guilty verdict last week. Court proceedings took place over 11 days of hearings at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court in September and October, concluding on 9 November.”

The organisations confirmed that the rider, who was also found guilty of failing to take steps to meet the needs of the same five horses, having failed to provide an adequate parasite control plan, required farriery and a suitable diet, and failing to seek veterinary attention in respect of the animals’ poor condition. is suspended and not an active member of BD, or any other BEF member body.

“Both organisations have a zero-tolerance approach to equine welfare issues,” the statement said.

“Following this conviction, BD will be conducting an independent investigation as part of their own disciplinary processes, due to this serious breach of its equine welfare policies.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.