RSCPA vehicle vandalised as officer attended equine emergency

An on-duty RSPCA inspector had her windscreen smashed while she was attending to an equine emergency.

The charity has condemned the actions and said it highlights the difficulties faced by its officers on the front line.

RSPCA inspector Christine McNeil was called to an urgent case in Cardiff on 7 February and was helping vets when her van was attacked in Wentloog Avenue between 5pm and 5.30pm.

She said it was “very frustrating” as it meant she couldn’t travel to other callouts while the van was being repaired.

“We have a very small band of frontline officers in Wales and acts of vandalism like this put us off the road,” said Ms McNeil.

“Sadly, this highlights the challenging, difficult conditions and circumstances we face every day in keeping animals safe.

“Some people don’t like what we do and try and disrupt us, but we won’t be deterred in working for Welsh animals’ right around the clock.”

She urged anyone with information to call police on 101, quoting reference 1900046957.

“I was in a field with a local veterinarian responding to an equine welfare emergency. Meanwhile, in daylight, someone decides to smash my windscreen,” she added.

“This happened on a busy road in east Cardiff, at rush hour — so we’re sure someone will have seen something.”

