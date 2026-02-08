Royal Windsor to support serving personnel and veterans through horses, plus more partnership news





The Royal Windsor Horse Show (14 to 17 May) has announced Warrior Equine as its 2026 official show charity.

Warrior Equine, a non-profit community interest company (CIC), delivers equine-assisted coaching courses to armed forces personnel, veterans and emergency services workers. Its mission is to support people experiencing the effects of severe psychological trauma.

Its chief executive Ele Milwright said the partnership “will have a very meaningful impact on our ability to support the recovery and wellbeing of those who have given so much in service to their country and communities”.

“Royal Windsor Horse Show celebrates horses and the military, which sit at the very heart of everything we stand for,” she said.

Warrior Equine was founded in 2019 and does not have its own premises or horses. Instead, it operates by partnering with local yards, riding schools and military establishments.

Royal Windsor Horse Show Director, Major General Simon Brooks-Ward said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Warrior Equine as our official show charity for 2026. Their work is nothing short of transformative, offering life‑changing support to those who have served our country and communities.

“With the close military ties to the show through The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery and Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, this collaboration feels not only natural but profoundly meaningful. We are delighted to help shine a spotlight on Warrior Equine’s vital mission and to play a part in ensuring their remarkable impact reaches even more people.”

Warrior Equine representatives will attend the show and share information about their programmes with visitors.

Ramsbury Distillery named Mars Badminton Horse Trials’ official spirit sponsor

Wiltshire-based Ramsbury Distillery will be the official spirit sponsor at the 2026 Mars Badminton Horse Trials (7 to 10 May).

Its gin and vodka products will be served exclusively at the event, including at the Badminton lakeside area, which will also be home to the Ramsbury Gin Bar.

“Badminton Horse Trials is an iconic celebration of excellence, heritage and the countryside – values that resonate strongly with Ramsbury,” said Nikolas Fordham, general manager of Ramsbury Brewing & Distilling Co Ltd.

“We’re proud to partner with an event that shares our commitment to sustainability, craftsmanship and provenance and we look forward to welcoming spectators to experience our spirits throughout the week in the bars, Badminton food walk and lakeside.”

Badminton event director Jane Tuckwell said that the five-star is “delighted” to welcome Ramsbury Distillery as a sponsor.

“Their premium spirits will, I know, prove a big hit with the Badminton spectators and the Ramsbury Gin Bar will certainly be a destination during the week,” she said.

GFS sponsors senior newcomers championships

GFS Saddles has announced it is sponsoring the British Showjumping senior newcomers championships in a new three-year deal.

“This sponsorship aligns perfectly with our commitment to quality, performance, and rider development across all levels of the sport,” said Geoff Fieldhouse, owner of GFS Saddles.

D&H official nutritional partner to Owen family horses

Horse feed specialist D&H has signed a new partnership with the Owen family at Lower Soughton Hall.

D&H is now the exclusive nutritional partner to Gemma, Jessica and Michael Owen, supporting every horse at their base.

Sammy Martin, head of PR for D&H, said: “Working with the Owen family shows the breadth of the D&H range.

“From Shetlands to high-performance competition and racehorses, our feeds support horses across every discipline. We’re thrilled to be part of the journey at Lower Soughton Hall with the Owen family and their stable of happy, healthy horses.”

Dressage rider Gemma Owen added: “A horse’s nutritional needs are as individual as a human’s, so it’s a pleasure working with the D&H experts. From my retired 30-year-old pony Daphne, to my top horse Ronnie, I know we’re giving them the very best.”

Michael Owen said: “We’re delighted to have all our horses on D&H. The youngstock have never looked better. As a family, horses are at the centre of everything we do, so it’s great to work with a brand that puts the horse first too.”

Barbour continues Belsay sponsorship

Clothing brand Barbour has confirmed that it will continue its headline sponsorship of Belsay International Horse Trials (15 to 17 May).

Barbour has supported the Northumbrian event since the fixture’s inception in 2013.

“Barbour’s long-standing association with Belsay is something really special and we are very grateful to have the support of such a prestigious global company with deep roots in the northeast of England,” said organiser Laura de Wesselow.

“The Barbour Water, with its beautiful backdrop of Belsay Castle, is becoming one of the most recognisable fences in eventing and is a fantastic viewing spot for spectators.

“Belsay made a brilliant step up to CCI4* level in 2025, and we are very excited about this year’s event. There are lots of new additions and tweaks for 2026 to be revealed.”

Dame Margaret Barbour, chairman, added: “It has been inspiring to see how Belsay has grown into the established and much-loved event it is today. It truly celebrates the very best of rural life – equestrian sport, landscape, community and innovation; values that are very much at the heart of Barbour.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2026 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now