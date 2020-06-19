Royal Ascot day four: Frankie Dettori celebrates his 70th Royal Ascot win

Frankie Dettori enjoyed his 70th Royal Ascot triumph after four-year-old filly Fanny Logan landed the Group Two Hardwicke Stakes over 1½ miles today (Friday, 19 June).

Frankie delivered the daughter of Sea The Stars with a perfectly timed challenge entering the final furlong, and the 17/2 shot went on to score comfortably from Alounak.

“On paper, I thought maybe we were just racing for a place, but John gave me a lot of confidence and said she had come out of Haydock really well. She had improved mentally and physically,” said Frankie.

“I was further back than I wanted to be, but they started racing pretty early and by the time I got to the furlong marker, they were all dead and she showed a good turn of foot.

“She has improved from three to four – she is bigger and stronger – she was very fit, and she liked the ground. It was a proper performance and she has definitely improved from last year.”

He added: “I actually forgot I was one short of 70 winners, so that’s another milestone. It’s brilliant to have 70 – that’s a lot, I want number 71 now.”

The Commonwealth Cup

The Group One highlight on day four, the Commonwealth Cup, was decisively won by 5/1 chance Golden Horde, under Adam Kirby.

It was an eighth Royal Ascot victory for the jockey and winning trainer Clive Cox.

Always travelling well, the son of Lethal Force held a clear advantage a furlong from home and was never threatened as he won by 1½ lengths from American challenger Kimari, under Frankie Dettori.

“Golden Horde was Group One placed twice last year and was great in winning the Richmond Stakes,” said Clive. “We always believed this year he would be able to take a step up physically. He was a big horse last year, but he has really grown into that frame this year.

“I am very proud of him. We have got a great team at home and to win a Group One first time out with any horse is difficult, but given the way things are this year, it’s the same for a lot of people. He is a horse to go forward with – I really hope and pray he has got a longer journey to go ahead of him.”

The Norfolk Stakes

The Group Two Norfolk Stakes went to The Lir Jet, trained by Michael Bell and ridden by Oisin Murphy.

It looked as if American challenger, the Wesley Ward-trained Golden Pal, had the race in the bag but a strong run from The Lir Jet in the closing stages saw the latter get up to score by a neck.

The winner is now unbeaten in two starts, having won on debut at Yarmouth, when he was owned by the trainer’s son, Nick – following that win, the two-year-old Prince Of Lir colt was purchased by Qatar Racing.

Up-and-coming young jockey Hollie Doyle was victorious on day four of the Royal meeting, when steering Scarlet Dragon to a win in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes for dual-trainer Alan King.

