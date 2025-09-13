



Rob Barker scored a remarkable one-two at the 2025 LeMieux National Dressage Championships, winning the TopSpec medium gold title on Kilian’s Bartholomew (Boris) scoring 73%, and finishing runner-up on Licorno with 72.14% – both horses owned by long-time supporter Christine Kirk.

This was no easy field either. Sadie Smith and Times Oddjob – two-time national title winners at the winters – settled for third, while Becky Moody lined up with two strong contenders.

“I just feel so grateful,” Rob said. “It doesn’t happen every day, and it keeps you going. When the long days in the winter come in, it keeps the motivation high.”

He admitted the achievement still hadn’t quite sunk in. “I always try to stay quite level. I say to clients or anyone I’m helping: whether you win or lose, you still have to get home and train the next week. You’ve just got to keep going.”

Central to his success, he added, is the guidance of Isobel Wessels. “I’m so lucky to have Isobel – she mentors and coaches me in everything.

“Wins like this just cements the belief to stick to your ways and trust in your process.

“What we work for every day is keeping the horses happy and feeling really good in their bodies. Then they naturally give you more, rather than always pressing for it. When you get to a show and they offer it to you, that gives you confidence.”

That philosophy extends to his approach to competition. “Some people feel they need to do lots of shows, but I’m the opposite. I’m a bit like Adele – I’ll do a few shows, then hide away for a bit, and come back out.”

Both of his championship horses, he says, embody that ethos. “Christine bought Boris as a two-year-old, so we’ve had him all the way through. He’s really genuine, with a great temperament.

“Licorno only came from Poland two years ago – Isobel spotted him at a clinic – but he’s ended up being a really cool part of the team. They’re both so genuine, so willing, and so talented.”

Looking ahead, Rob is already setting his sights on the top level. “The aim is grand prix. Boris is only six, but he’s so talented and willing. He’ll do this week, then have an easy few weeks.

“I’ve also got a few more at home stepping up to that level, so I’m really excited – it’s been a long time coming.”

Redemption ride at the 2025 National Dressage Championships

While yesterday’s novice gold (12 September) showcased future equine stars, the BETTALIFE novice silver celebrated rising riders. Lauren Burrows claimed the title on her own six-year-old mare High Hoes Esquisse (Kizzy), bred by Nicky Callam, with 72.39%.

Event rider Jack Stancombe followed in second on Fastnet Rock (71.94%), with Sophie Lee-Amies – who works for Sadie Smith – close behind in third on River Rise Ooo La La (71.84%).

For Lauren, who grooms for Dannie Morgan, the win was especially sweet after mistakes in the elementary silver on the opening day cost her a top placing.

“I really wanted to go out today and redeem myself,” she said. “In the elementary, I had a mistake in the walk-to-canter – she just ran away with me – so I was determined to do a better job today.

“I was really pleased with the trot work, but she got quite hot in the walk, which made the canter a bit tight. It was hard work to contain the energy and still make it look pretty, so I wasn’t sure if it would be enough. I’m really glad it was.”

She was quick to acknowledge the support behind her. “I couldn’t do it without Dannie. He’s been a massive part of the journey with her. I bought her unbroken as a three-year-old, and she’s the first horse I’ve produced from scratch, so it’s really cool to get this kind of success.”

High Hoes Esquisse had already given Lauren a taste of victory at the nationals, winning the prelim silver title last summer and taking the Tyrell Trophy as the highest-placed British-bred mare.

Now, the pair have their sights set higher. “I’d love for her to take me to grand prix. I think she has the talent for it – she was very hot in the arena today, and that’s what you need at that level. For now, it’s about keeping training, having fun, and seeing where we get.”

After a long week, however, the Escalito mare will enjoy some downtime. “She was wild on the first day, but now she’s tired. She deserves a bit of a holiday after this.”

